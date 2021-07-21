Nostalgia Electric Shave Ice & Snow Cone Maker for $30
Macy's · 43 mins ago
Nostalgia Electric Shave Ice & Snow Cone Maker
$30 $44
free shipping

Keep cool this summer and save $14 at the same time. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 2 ice molds that double as cups
  • reusable 8-oz. cone
  • on/off push button operation
  • stainless steel cutting blades
  • Model: ESHVICE2HSI
  • Expires 7/26/2021
