- works w/ Alexa
- 2-way audio
- real-time motion and sound alerts
- Model: IPC100
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa
- microSD card slot
- Model: WYZEC2
Model: IPC2-1
- 2-way audio
- night vision
- motion detection
- Model: IPC2-1
- Sold by Uniojo via Amazon.
- 10.1" touchscreen DVR
- 4 IP66 waterproof cameras
- night vision up to 32.8 feet
- 1080p/30fps recording
- Model: 8118HD4
- Sold by Bosma Smart Home via Amazon.
- 360-degree pan
- Motion detection
- Sound detection
- Built-in siren
- Color night vision
- 2-Way audio
- Model: X1+2DS
- motion-activated alerts
- 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
- 2-way audio
- remote-control siren
- Model: C2440-LW
- It's back in-stock on December 20.
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
- In White or Black
- real time motion detection notifications
- night vision and Live view through Ring app
- 1080p HD video and two-way audio with noise cancellation
- 140° diagonal, 115° horizontal, and 60° vertical field of view
- 2.4GHz 802.11n WiFi
- compatible with Amazon Alexa
Nintendo Pro Wireless Controller for Switch
- Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
- includes receiver, front, center & surround speakers, and subwoofer
- Model: HT-S3910
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-440C
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
- Sold by Yocuby via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Silver/White pictured).
- Silver & Gold options available for $16.49 via same coupon code.
- measures 9.2" H x 8.8" L x 1.8" W
- projects snowflake designs onto ceiling
- Model: YYG-831
- The price may vary by ZIP code.
- includes cam, 32GB microSD card, 2 contact sensors, motion sensor, sensor bridge, 2 plugs, 3 bulbs, and installation accessories
- Model: WSHSB
