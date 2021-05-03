Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender & Food Processor for $130

That's the best price we could find by $10, although most major retailers charge around $165 or more. Buy Now at Macy's
- two 16 ounce Nutri Ninja cups w/ lids
- 72-oz. pitcher
- 8-cup food processor bowl
- 1,500W base
- Model: BL770
Although it's tied at a couple of other stores, it's otherwise a price low by $10. Most stores charge $200. Buy Now at Home Depot
- multi-cooking modes, including air fry
- dehydrate function
- 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot
- 4-quart cook and crisp basket
- Model: OP301
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Apparel, beauty, candy, watches, and more are all part of the sale. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured is the AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit for $97.99 ($66 off).
Choose from 11 different stand-alone ice makers in a variety of sizes and colors to suit a range of needs. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 44-lbs. Portable Countertop Ice Maker with Scoop for $149.95 (a low by $20).
Use coupon code "2MSJEU95" for half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gejrio via Amazon.
- 2 grinding blades
- 4 grinding plates
- 2 sausage stuffer tubes
- cleaning brush
- removable food tray
- food pusher
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an additional $18. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Grey / Blue Plaid in select sizes 44S to 50R.
It's $10 under last week's mention, $40 under list ,and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee.
- board measures 12.7" L x 8.6" W x 1.18" H
- includes a bamboo board & 4 cutting mats in assorted colors
- designed to reduce cross-contamination when preparing different food types
