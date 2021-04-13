New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Certified Refurb Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven
$100 $250
free shipping

That's $110 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
Features
  • air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm functions
  • includes sheet pan and air fry basket
  • removable crumb tray
  • 60 second preheat
  • flips up for storage
  • 1,800-watt
  • Model: SP101
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven
$210 $250
free shipping

It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Used 2 times · Verified: 04/13/2021 · Save $40 off list · Free Shipping

eBay 60% -- $100 Buy Now
Amazon 16% $200 (exp 2 mos ago) $210 Check Price
Kohl's   $178 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price