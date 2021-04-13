New
eBay · 28 mins ago
$100 $250
free shipping
That's $110 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
Features
- air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm functions
- includes sheet pan and air fry basket
- removable crumb tray
- 60 second preheat
- flips up for storage
- 1,800-watt
- Model: SP101
Details
Comments
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
More Offers
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|60%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|16%
|$200 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$210
|Check Price
|Kohl's
|$178 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
