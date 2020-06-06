New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Fryer
$129 $189
free shipping

It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon has it for the same price.
Features
  • seven functions
  • 5-quart ceramic pot
  • 14 safety features
  • Model: OP101
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Ninja
Graduation Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register