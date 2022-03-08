New
eBay · 59 mins ago
$84 $250
free shipping
You'd pay $55 more for a new model at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get this price.
Features
- 1,400W
- crisping lid
- pressure lid
- 4-qt. ceramic-coated Cook & Crisp basket
- Model: OP300
Details
Amazon · 5 days ago
Cuomaop 9.4" Japanese Style Deep Fryer Pot
$23 $46
free shipping
Apply coupon code "XJY6D6RM" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Tacatopaa via Amazon.
Features
- stainless steel
- 2.2-liter capacity
- temperature control
- includes lid w/ drain net
Sierra · 1 mo ago
Rae Dunn Electric Gooseneck Tea Kettle
$15 $68
free shipping w/ $75
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
Tips
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
Features
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Skyopen Air Fryer Disposable Paper Liner 50-Pack
$5.97 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Save 50% with coupon code "50A4QBXV".
Update: It's now $5.97. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Value Art Shop via Amazon.
Features
- 6.3" diameter
- food grade parchment paper
- heat safe to 428°F
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Home Depot Presidents' Day Appliance Savings
Up to 30% off
free delivery w/ $396
The highest discounts apply to washers, dryers, vacuums, and small appliances. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung 28.2-Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,498 (a savings of $601).
- Delivery adds $55 or is free with appliances over $396.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Ernst Greg's Drip-Free Oil Filter Funnel
$16
free shipping
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
Features
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
eBay · 1 day ago
Tools at eBay
Up to 60% off
free shipping
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
eBay · 1 day ago
Bosch Climate 5000 12,000-BTU Mini Split Air Handler
$430 $540
free shipping
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by spreetail on eBay
Features
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
eBay · 3 days ago
iPower 4" Inline Duct Fan w/ Variable Speed Controller
$54 $70
free shipping
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
Features
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
