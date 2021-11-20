It's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Best Buy
- two 16-oz. Nutri Ninja cups w/ lids
- 72-oz. pitcher
- 8-cup food processor bowl
- 1,500W base
- Model: BL770
That is the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Shipping adds $4, store pickup may be available.
- BPA free
- 1,400 peak watts
- 3 preset Auto-iQ programs
- single-serve cups with spout lids
- 72-oz. total crushing pitcher with locking lid
- Model: DB751A
That's the best we've seen at $50 under our April refurb mention, and $90 less than Kohl's charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- grill, air crisp, roast, bake and dehydrate
- 105° to 500° temprature range
- dishwasher-safe removable parts
- Model: AG302
Stack coupon codes "HOME10" and "SHOP15" and opt for store pickup (extra $5 in Kohl's Cash) to get this deal. Assuming you take advantage of all these discounts, it's the best price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from November 19-24.
- You'll need to sign in to your Kohl's account to apply coupons.
- Not a Kohl's Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- grill, air crisp, roast, bake and dehydrate
- 105° to 500° temprature range
- dishwasher-safe removable parts
- Model: AG302
Most third-party eBay sellers charge at least $75. Buy Now at Walmart
- 72-oz. pitcher (64-oz. max liquid capacity)
- dishwasher safe parts
- 3 speeds
- BPA free
- Model: BL710WM
Apply coupon code "806PR82O" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 2-in-1 knife and cutting board
- stainless steel blade
- dishwasher safe
- locking handle
Save on a range of discounted machines from $127. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine for $127.46 ($72 off).
It's less than half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- toast, air-fry, pizza, cookies, bake, broil, dehydrate, and warm settings
- dishwasher-safe removable drip tray
- includes crumb tray, food tray, and 2 grill racks
- Model: NS-TO6SDSS0
Save on air fryers, toaster ovens, coffee makers, toasters, food processors, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the GE Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $149 ($70 off).
Black Friday pricing has started a week early at Best Buy. If you're worried anything will drop in price, you can even sign in to your My Best Buy account to get its Black Friday Price Guarantee. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $35; most items can be picked up in store either.
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's a savings of $400 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
It's $30 under what Ninja charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- oven safe to 500°F
- PFOA-, cadmium-, and lead-free
- metal-utensil and dishwasher safe
- 10-1/4" fry pan
- 3-quart sauté pan
- 6-1/2-quart stock pot w/ glass lid
- glass lid for saute and fry pan
- Model: C35000W
- UPC: 622356571470
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
