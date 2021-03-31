New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Certified Refurb Ninja Foodi Smart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill w/ 4-Qt. Air Fryer
$152 $169
free shipping

Save 10% when you apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR", making this a low by $28. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by vombotsupply via eBay.
Features
  • smart thermometer
  • temperature-controlled grill grate
  • grill, air crisp, bake, roast, and dehydrate
  • Model: LG450CO
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Ninja
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $152 Buy Now