Nikon D3100 14.2 Megapixel Digital SLR Camera (Body Only)
$259 $1,110
Features
  • 4608x3072 maximum image resolution
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum video resolution with 30fps maximum frame rate
  • 3" LCD
  • USB & HDMI
  • 7 flash modes
  • SDXC card support
  • Model: D3100BODY
