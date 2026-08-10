This Nexgrill Daytona griddle is $299. It's the best price we found by $101. The 36" flat top offers 756 sq. in. of cooking space, and the stainless steel lid adds durability over painted alternatives. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 4-burner flat top grill with 756 sq. in. of total cooking space
- 4 x 15,000 BTUs stainless steel main burners
- 2 x removable grease cup with disposable foil liner included for easy cleaning
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Published 3 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
Amazon offers the Oklahoma Joe's Drumstick & Pepper Flex Rack 2-Pack for $3.76, its best-ever price. Most merchants charge $13. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Blackstone Original 17" Omnivore Tabletop Griddle for $85.50. That's a $64 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 267 sq. in. of cooking surface
Wayfair is taking up to 78% off outdoor grills, griddles, smokers, pizza ovens, and grilling accessories during its Outdoor Clearance event. The sale includes more than 250 items from brands like Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. The sale ends August 1.
We've pictured the Electactic Stainless Steel Four Burner Commercial Bbq Grill, a $1,200 grill going for $270. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Up to 78% off outdoor grills, smokers, griddles, and accessories
- Shop more than 250 clearance items
- Brands include Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Home Depot
|25%
|--
|$299
|Buy Now
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