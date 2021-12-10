It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- makes up to 40-lbs. of ice in 24 hours
- insulated storage
- touch controls
- BPA-free parts
- Model: ClearIce40
Expires in 17 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Shop in-cart discounts from brands like Bella, Insignia, Chefman, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Bella Pro Series 6-Qt. Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 in cart ($50 off).
You'd pay $5 more for it shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double Wall Mug
- Permanent Filter
That's $69 less than you'd pay from Waterdrop direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Water4Smile via eBay.
- 2-filter cartridge
- sleep and standby mode
- screen displays level of Total-Dissolved Solids (TDS), filter life indicator, volume settings, water shortage alerts, and an auto-flush mode
- Model: WD-N1-W
Save on hand mixers from $40, blenders from $75, and stand mixers from $300. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $299.99 ($100 low)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
It's $36 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|29%
|--
|$212
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|11%
|$202 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$264
|Check Price
