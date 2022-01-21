That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 2 heat settings
- covers 110 sq. ft.
- Model: NIH110WH00
- UPC: 853138006884
It's $10 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Lowe's
- WiFi enabled
- safe touch grill
- ETL safety certified
- Model: HS-1500-PHX-WIFI
There are dozens of styles to save on. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items ship for free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the (very variable) shipping fees.
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- solid brass
- connects to both 1 lb. bottle and 20 lb. tank
Clip the $10 off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable thermostat
- automatic shut-off
- overheat protection
- tip-over switch
- Model: MH700
Save up to $42 on 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB SSDs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by netac-official-store via eBay.
It's a great sale for sneakers that are over the $45 threshold or for stocking up on cheap athleisure basics. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra 25% off will be deducted in cart.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Copa Nationale Shoes for $47.25 (low by $43)
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Nearly 6,000 styles are discounted, including T-shirts, shorts, shoes, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Essentials Hoodie for $19.99 (low by $10)
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- [Spot Heater for Small Spaces] Combat winter's chill with this portable ceramic space heater. Ideal for warming personal spaces like your cubicle or a small bedroom up to 110 square feet, this heater features a wide-angle fan to quickly distribute heat and keep you toasty.
- [Portable, Lightweight Design] Take this heater anywhere you need a little comfort boost during the cold winter months. The lightweight body has an carrying handle for portability, while the compact design packs away easily when winter ends.
- [Quiet, Fan-Assisted Ceramic Heating] This portable heater combines the efficiency of a ceramic heating element with the power of a tower fan to deliver a steady stream of warm air to your work area. The fan is silent for distraction-free heating.
- [Easy Operation and Intuitive Controls] Choose from 2 heat settings to take charge of your comfort. You can use the fan with both high and low heat settings for total control. Just turn it on, set the temperature dial, and enjoy the warmth.
- [Smart Safety Features] This ETL-certified space heater features a 120v plug and an automatic shut-off function that prevents overheating. There's also an anti-tip switch that detects a fall and shuts the heater down immediately to prevent accidents.
- Model: NIH110WH00
- UPC: 853138006884
