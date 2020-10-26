That's $124 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- transfer speeds of up to 3200 Mbps
- coverage of up to 3,500 sq. ft. and up to 50 devices
- Model: NETGEAR AC3200
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 40+ devices
- up to 4.2Gbps
- works with all internet providers
- Model: RBK752
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 3.0 port
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- remote access via the Netgear Genie app
- Model: R6700-100NAS
Enjoy this low-cost alternative to traditional home phone service. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is locked to the Verizon network.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- voice mail
- call forwarding
- call waiting
- 3-way calling
- caller ID
- Model: F256VW
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz dual-core processor
- speeds up to 2,900Mbps
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 2.0 port and USB 3.0 port
- works with ASUS Router App
- Model: RT-AC86U
Clip the $5 coupon to drop the price $25 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Speedefy via Amazon.
- dual-band
- supports up to 25 devices
- 4*4 MU-MIMO
- Model: K7
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Save $26 over the next best price we found and get the best price we've seen.
Update: The price dropped to $297.51. Buy Now at Amazon
- optimized to work best on AT&T & T-Mobile networks and supports 3G/4G LTE Advanced Pro Cat 16 and 4-band carrier aggregation
- download speeds up to 1Gbps and 150Mbps
- supports the use of any SIM card
- Model: MR1100-100NAS
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is out of stock until October 19 but can be ordered now at this price.
- WiFi range coverage up to 1,000 square feet
- connects up to 15 devices
- up to 750Mbps speed
- wired Ethernet port
- Model: EX3700-100NAS
It's a low by $27 and the best price we've seen for a refurbished kit.
Update: The price increased to $109.99. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- motion-activation
- automatic recording and alerts
- night vision
- support for up to five cameras
- Model: VMS3230-100NAR
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- unmanaged
- internet splitter
- fanless
- plug and play
- supports desktop or wall mount placement
- Model: GS208
