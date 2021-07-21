Netgear Orbi Tri-Band WiFi System for $230

Clip the on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- speeds up to 3Gb/s
- 6 internal antennas
- 710MHz quad-core processor
- 512MB RAM and 4GB flash storage
- 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports per device & 1 USB port per device
- Model: RBK50100NAS
You'd pay $100 more it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 6 external antennas
- speed of up to 3.2Gbps
- parental controls
- compatible with Amazon Echo and Alexa
- Model: R8000
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 1,200 square feet
- connects up to 20 devices
- up to 750Mbps
- Model: EX2800-1AZNAS
That's $70 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. (Most retailers charge $400 or more for a new one.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- No warranty information is provided.
Stores such as Office Depot and OfficeMax and Best Buy charge $22 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2,000 square foot coverage
- 4 x 1G Ethernet ports
- 1.5GHz triple-core processor
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control
- Up to 4.2 Gbps
- Model: RAX43-100NAS
That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
That is $40 below the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- speeds of up to 2,700Mbps
- 802.11ax
- parental control
- works with AiMesh-compatible routers
- free lifetime ASUS AiProtection Pro network security
- Model: RT-AX68U
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "MQJKZNNQ" for a savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Meshforce WiFi via Amazon.
- dual-band
- covers up to 4,500-sq. ft.
- includes 3 mesh points
- Model: M1-3P
That is the lowest price we've seen by $20, and $13 under what you'd pay at Best Buy today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1GB RAM
- Bluetooth
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- 8 external antennas
- Alexa and IFTTT compatible
- 1.8GHz 64-bit quad-core processor
That's a low by $10, although most sellers charge over $300. Buy Now at Amazon
- can share WiFi access with up to 20 devices
- Model: MR1100-100NAS
It's $5 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $30 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- silent operation
- energy efficient
- management software with GUI interface
- Model: GS308E
It's $16 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- plug & play
- includes Plus software
- 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Supports desktop or wall mount placement
- Model: GS305E-100NAS
- UPC: 606449140521
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual-band
- up to 1,500-sq. ft. wireless coverage
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports & 1 USB port
- compatible w/ all major cable internet providers
- Model: C6250-1AZNAS
