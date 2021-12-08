It's $25 under our January mention, $10 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb, and the $138 less than you'd pay for a new set. Buy Now at eBay
- Orbi 802.11ac wireless router
- two satellites with up to 6,000 square feet of coverage
- Model: RBK43
This is half off and the lowest price we found by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1.5GHz triple-core processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN ports
- speeds up to 5.2Gbps
- USB 3.0 port
- 4 antennas
- Model: RAX48-100NAS
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- covers up to 1,500 sq. ft., with 20 or more connected devices
- up to 1.8Gbps
- compatible with Google Assistant
- Model: R6700AXS
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 3.0 port
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- remote access via the Netgear Genie app
- Model: R6700-100NAS
That's $52 under our mention of a refurb last week, and the lowest price we've ever seen for it. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's unclear if a warranty supports it.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- includes router and two satellites
- 7,500 square feet of coverage
- 8 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Model: RBK753S-100NAS
Clip the on-page coupon to save $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- speeds up to 400Mbps (2.4G) + 867Mbps(5G)
- MU-MIMO supports up to 40 devices
- 2 antennas
- USB Type A and Type C ports
- Model: GL-MT1300
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1625Mbps on both 5GHz bands; 750Mbps on 2.4GHz
- 1.8GHz 64-bit CPU
- 1 WAN; 4 LAN gigabit ports
- Alexa-compatible
- Model: Archer A20 V3
It's $5 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- 256GB RAM
- up to 10 hours of use per full charge
- Model: MF928
The 5% off clip coupon along with code "MQHWQACC" drops the price to $7 less than our mention from October, and takes $18 off, for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This price is for Prime members only.
- Sold by Speedefy Store via Amazon.
- dual-band
- 4*4 MU-MIMO
- supports up to 25 devices
- Model: K7
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
It's $10 under what you would pay in-store at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- adds WiFi range coverage up to 1,000 square feet
- connects up to 15 devices
- WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols
- Model: EX3700-100NAS
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- adds WiFi range coverage up to 1,200 square feet
- connects up to 20 devices
- Model: EX6150-100AUS
That is a $30 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 500Mbps download speed
- compatible with any WiFi router
- certified for Xfinity by Comcast, COX, and Spectrum
- Model: CM700-1AZNAS
That's $4 under our August mention, and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- 4 Ethernet ports
- compatible with Android or iOS
- up to 1800 Mb/s throughput
- can communicate with up to 4 devices simultanously
- Model: EAX20-100NAS
