It's $75 under our July mention of a new system, $195 off list, and within $6 of the all-time low for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- speeds up to 3Gb/s
- 6 internal antennas
- 710MHz quad-core processor
- 512MB RAM and 4GB flash storage
- 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports per device & 1 USB port per device
- Model: RBK50100NAS
That's $20 under our September mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's at least $50 more elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- AX1800 WiFi 6 w/ speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft.
- up to 40 concurrent users
- includes 1-year Netgear Insight Remote Management subscription service
- Model: SXK30-100NAS
- UPC: 606449154535
That's $100 off and $151 less than similar models sold at Best Buy. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1.5Gbps dual-band router + 2 satellites
- Covers up to 4500 sq. ft.
- Model: MK6W-100NAS
Most major retailers charge $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping, or pad your order a couple of bucks to get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- up to 300+700 Mbps dual-band WiFi
- Model: R6080-100NAS
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for other open-box units or refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1625Mbps on both 5GHz bands; 750Mbps on 2.4GHz
- 1.8GHz 64-bit CPU
- 1 WAN; 4 LAN gigabit ports
- Alexa-compatible
- Model: Archer A20 V3
It's $25 off and at the lowest lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
Apply coupon code "DSNDD" to drop the price to $14 less than our mention from September, $64 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- The 3-pack drops to $135.99 after the same code.
- 500Mbps max
- tri-band 2.4GHz / 5GHz / 5.8GHz
- parental controls
- covers up to 5,000-square feet
- each router supports up to 200 smart devices
- each router has 1 USB 3.0 port and 4 Ethernet ports
- Model: TT-ND001
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
You'd pay over $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 PoE+ ports
- Model: GS305EP
It's a buck under our mention from June, $10 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 Gigabit ports
- supports desktop or wall mount placement
- plug and play
- Model: GS305
- UPC: 606449140088
It's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: It's now $162.25. Buy Now at Amazon
- DOCSIS 3.1
- 4 gigabit ethernet ports
- 2000Mbps max download
- compatible w/ all major cable internet providers w/ internet speed up to 2Gbps
- Model: CM1200-100NAS
That's at least $2 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- metal casing
- unmanaged switch
- Model: GS308-300PAS
- UPC: 606449140132
