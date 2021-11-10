That's $100 off and $151 less than similar models sold at Best Buy. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1.5Gbps dual-band router + 2 satellites
- Covers up to 4500 sq. ft.
- Model: MK6W-100NAS
That's $20 under our September mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's at least $50 more elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- AX1800 WiFi 6 w/ speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft.
- up to 40 concurrent users
- includes 1-year Netgear Insight Remote Management subscription service
- Model: SXK30-100NAS
- UPC: 606449154535
Most major retailers charge $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping, or pad your order a couple of bucks to get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- up to 300+700 Mbps dual-band WiFi
- Model: R6080-100NAS
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for other open-box units or refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1625Mbps on both 5GHz bands; 750Mbps on 2.4GHz
- 1.8GHz 64-bit CPU
- 1 WAN; 4 LAN gigabit ports
- Alexa-compatible
- Model: Archer A20 V3
It's $25 off and at the lowest lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
Apply coupon code "DSNDD" to drop the price to $14 less than our mention from September, $64 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- The 3-pack drops to $135.99 after the same code.
- 500Mbps max
- tri-band 2.4GHz / 5GHz / 5.8GHz
- parental controls
- covers up to 5,000-square feet
- each router supports up to 200 smart devices
- each router has 1 USB 3.0 port and 4 Ethernet ports
- Model: TT-ND001
You'd pay over $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 PoE+ ports
- Model: GS305EP
It's a buck under our mention from June, $10 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 Gigabit ports
- supports desktop or wall mount placement
- plug and play
- Model: GS305
- UPC: 606449140088
It's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: It's now $162.25. Buy Now at Amazon
- DOCSIS 3.1
- 4 gigabit ethernet ports
- 2000Mbps max download
- compatible w/ all major cable internet providers w/ internet speed up to 2Gbps
- Model: CM1200-100NAS
That's at least $2 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- metal casing
- unmanaged switch
- Model: GS308-300PAS
- UPC: 606449140132
