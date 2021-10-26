That's $50 less than you'd pay for a new kit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- WiFi coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft
- 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- compatible with any internet provider
- Model: MK63-100NAS
-
-
-
It's $16 under our previous mention, the lowest price we could find by $13, and the best we've seen.
- connects up to 15 devices
- WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols
- adds WiFi range coverage up to 1,000 square feet
- Model: EX3700-100NAS
Most major retailers charge $80.
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
It's a buck under our mention from June, $10 off list, and the best price we've seen.
- 5 Gigabit ports
- supports desktop or wall mount placement
- plug and play
- Model: GS305
- UPC: 606449140088
That's at least $2 less than most retailers charge.
- metal casing
- unmanaged switch
- Model: GS308-300PAS
- UPC: 606449140132
Shop guitars from $84, headphones starting at $35, portable power banks beginning at $11, tv wall mounts as low as $17, sit/stand desk frames from
$150 $144, webcams starting at $10, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Back to Basics Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $150 ($50 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
That's $44 less than the best we could find for a new one.
- Sold by bluedealz-com via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
That's the best price we could find by $37 and ties the lowest we've seen.
- 4 gigabit ports
- 450 + 1300Mbps high speeds
- Model: DIR-1750-US
- UPC: 790069449307
That's $55 less than buying a brand new one.
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, however the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- supports speeds of up to 1,200Mbps
- 2 folding external antennas
- Model: DAP-1620
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20.
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
You'd pay $86 more for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.
- Sold by Tools_Direct via eBay.
- 11" to 13" adjustable cutting width
- adjustable string width
- pivoting head
- Model: P2080
It's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: It's now $162.25.
- DOCSIS 3.1
- 4 gigabit ethernet ports
- 2000Mbps max download
- compatible w/ all major cable internet providers w/ internet speed up to 2Gbps
- Model: CM1200-100NAS
That's a $3 low.
- 5 10/100/1,000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 2.34-watt max power consumption
- plug and play connectivity
- LED port indicator light
- auto-negotiation
- Model: GS205
That's $138 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- includes router and two satellites
- 7,500 square feet of coverage
- 8 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Model: RBK753S-100NAS
