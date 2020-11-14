It's $10 under our April mention, $70 off list, and tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's $124 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- transfer speeds of up to 3200 Mbps
- coverage of up to 3,500 sq. ft. and up to 50 devices
- Model: NETGEAR AC3200
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 3.0 port
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- remote access via the Netgear Genie app
- Model: R6700-100NAS
That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most major retailers charge $180 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay with a 90-day Netgear warranty.
- compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, CableONE, & more
- 3-in-one DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem + AC1750 WiFi router+ 4 Gigabit wired switch
- Model: C6300-100NAR
- UPC: 606449112986
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
Enjoy this low-cost alternative to traditional home phone service. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is locked to the Verizon network.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- voice mail
- call forwarding
- call waiting
- 3-way calling
- caller ID
- Model: F256VW
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz dual-core processor
- speeds up to 2,900Mbps
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 2.0 port and USB 3.0 port
- works with ASUS Router App
- Model: RT-AC86U
Clip the $5 coupon to drop the price $25 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Speedefy via Amazon.
- dual-band
- supports up to 25 devices
- 4*4 MU-MIMO
- Model: K7
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $16 under Target's price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- measures 11.81" x 7.08" x 10.04"
- holds nine cans
- locking latch
- compact see-through window
- Model: EFMIS175
That's $44 less than what Kohl's charges for the 6-quart model. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
- dehydrate function
- guided cooking prompts
- non-stick, dishwasher safe pan and crisper tray
That's a low by $36 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 117 sq. in. cooking surface
- stainless grate
- smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
- top mounted cooking thermometer
- includes a cooking stone, electric starter, and cover
- Model: SCS-K15B
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 1,200 square feet
- connects up to 20 devices
- up to 750Mbps
- Model: EX2800-1AZNAS
It's a low by $27 and the best price we've seen for a refurbished kit.
Update: The price increased to $109.99. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- motion-activation
- automatic recording and alerts
- night vision
- support for up to five cameras
- Model: VMS3230-100NAR
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi range coverage up to 1,000 square feet
- connects up to 15 devices
- wired Gigabit Ethernet port
- up to 750Mbps speed
- Model: EX3700-100NAS
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16 auto-sensing gigabit ports
- non-blocking switching architecture
- fanless design
- wall-mount kit
- Model: GS316-100NAS
- UPC: 606449113174, 606449113129
1 comment
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|41%
|$109 (exp 7 mos ago)
|$99
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register