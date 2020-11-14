New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 WiFi 6 Router
$99 $169
free shipping

It's $10 under our April mention, $70 off list, and tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2 high-performance antennas
  • extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
  • up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
  • 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
  • Model: RAX35-100NAS
1 comment
goawayme
If you have a really old, truly awful router then this may be right for you. Otherwise skip it. I thought I was "upgrading" to WiFi 6 because I had a pretty good router that was 5 years old. Turns out my 5 year old router was way better than this thing. It's not that this is a bad router. It's probably great if you live in a small apartment or if you want it for a cabin or something on the smaller side. But if you have a house and you already have a dual band router then this isn't really an upgrade. The range is kinda meh and my up and down speeds didn't really increase.
April 14, 2020

