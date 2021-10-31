It's $40 under our June mention and $80 less than you'd pay direct from Netgear today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- can accommodate up to 25 devices
- covers up to 3,000 square feet
- single network name provides seamless room-to-room roaming throughout your home
- Model: MK62-100NAS
- UPC: 606449144581
Most major retailers charge $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by GL. Technologies via Amazon.
- speeds up to 400Mbps (2.4G) + 867Mbps(5G)
- MU-MIMO supports up to 40 devices
- 2 antennas
- USB Type A and Type C ports
- Model: GL-MT1300
That's $10 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.) Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- 1 of the 4 LAN ports prioritizes any wired device connected
- lifetime internet security
- mesh WiFi support
- mobile game mode
- RGB lighting effects
- Model: RT-AX82U
- UPC: 192876648605
That's the best price we could find by $37 and ties the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 gigabit ports
- 450 + 1300Mbps high speeds
- Model: DIR-1750-US
- UPC: 790069449307
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- color night vision
- dual motion-activated floodlights
- 2-way audio w/ noise cancellation
- 105 dB siren
- compatible w/ Alexa
- Model: B08F6DWKQP
That's $3 under our refurb mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $85 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
- Model: 88LP000CH000
Save up $25. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. You'll pay about the same price elsewhere for models with less powerful graphics cards and they don't include the GeForce Now subscription (valued at $49.99 if purchased separately). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
It's a buck under our mention from June, $10 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 Gigabit ports
- supports desktop or wall mount placement
- plug and play
- Model: GS305
- UPC: 606449140088
It's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: It's now $162.25. Buy Now at Amazon
- DOCSIS 3.1
- 4 gigabit ethernet ports
- 2000Mbps max download
- compatible w/ all major cable internet providers w/ internet speed up to 2Gbps
- Model: CM1200-100NAS
That's at least $2 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- metal casing
- unmanaged switch
- Model: GS308-300PAS
- UPC: 606449140132
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 10/100/1,000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 2.34-watt max power consumption
- plug and play connectivity
- LED port indicator light
- auto-negotiation
- Model: GS205
