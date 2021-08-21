Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $16

That's at least $24 less than you'd pay for it renewed at Amazon, a savings of $44 off list, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty is provided, though it is unclear who backs it.
- up to 680MB/s
- 16 download channels, 4 upload channels
- certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter, and more
- Model: CM500-100NAR
- UPC: 606449119183
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Use coupon code "PICKCR5" to drop the price to $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $46 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by bluedealz-com via eBay.
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Charter Spectrum
- supports up to 1,000Mbps
- one Ethernet port
- Model: MB8600
- UPC: 042822162221, 042822163204, 855631006170
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
You'd pay at least $2 more at other stores. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Posted by Sandy.
- Why does she love this deal? "This washer fluid has worked great in our vehicles for years. Being in the south, I use it quite often to rinse off the pollen! I also love that it automatically applies the beading technology so that I don't have to do that manually."
- cleans bugs, dirt, and ice from windshield
- applies Rain-X water beading technology
- works in temps at low as -20°F
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Stock varies by ZIP.
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Or, get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- requires two AA batteries (installed)
- built-in multitouch touchpad
- Bluetooth and auxiliary USB connectivity
- 86 keys
- Model: 920-003070
That is tied with the lowest price we've seen and a low today by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 600 square feet coverage
- connects up to 10 devices
- speeds of up to 300Mbps
- Model: EX2700-100PAS
That's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- 4 Ethernet ports
- compatible with Android or iOS
- up to 1800 Mb/s throughput
- can communicate with up to 4 devices simultanously
- Model: EAX20-100NAS
That's $70 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. (Most retailers charge $400 or more for a new one.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- No warranty information is provided.
It's $5 under our mention from March and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,200-sq. ft. of coverage
- WiFi for up to 20 devices
- up to 1,200Mbps wireless speed
- Model: R6230
More Offers
- Netgear Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished to work and look as new with 90 Day Warranty and email support. All accessories are included with limited documentation and additional information online.
- Eliminate monthly cable modem rental fee's ($120 or more a year).
- DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem with 1 Gigabit Ethernet port.
- Up to 680Mbps download and upload speed. Separate router required for WiFi. 16x4 channel bonding
- Netgear Refurbished product may have a removed serial number. You will need to state the product is refurbished (state the full part number) if emailing customer support. See the attached (image) flyer to obtain the Serial Number and MAC Address information that maybe needed by your Cable provider before contacting them.
- Gigabit Ethernet portFastest wired speeds to connect your router or computer
- Model: CM500-100NAR
- UPC: 606449119183
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|73%
|$28 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$16
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$44 (exp 7 mos ago)
|$40
|Check Price
|eBay
|$33 (exp 4 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register