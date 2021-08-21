Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $16
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
$16 $60
free shipping w/ $35

That's at least $24 less than you'd pay for it renewed at Amazon, a savings of $44 off list, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart

  • A 90-day warranty is provided, though it is unclear who backs it.
  • up to 680MB/s
  • 16 download channels, 4 upload channels
  • certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter, and more
  • Model: CM500-100NAR
  • UPC: 606449119183
