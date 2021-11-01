That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping, or pad your order a couple of bucks to get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- up to 300+700 Mbps dual-band WiFi
- Model: R6080-100NAS
-
-
Most major retailers charge $80.
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
That's $10 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.)
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
That's the best price we could find by $30.
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- 1 of the 4 LAN ports prioritizes any wired device connected
- lifetime internet security
- mesh WiFi support
- mobile game mode
- RGB lighting effects
- Model: RT-AX82U
- UPC: 192876648605
That's a $10 low.
- WiFi 6 featuring OFDMA 1024-QAM for increased speed
- dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: Archer AX10
That's the lowest price we could find by $9.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5 shipping fee.
- covers up to 5,500 square feet
- AC1200 speeds
- connectivity for up to 100 devices
- Deco app available on Android or iOS
- Model: 5527349
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Amazon charges $50 for similar.
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
That's $21 under the best price we could find for a similar set.
- includes a 52" buck, 44" doe, and 28" fawn
- 210 clear incandescent lights
- collapsible for storage
- Model: 67-839
It's a buck under our mention from June, $10 off list, and the best price we've seen.
- 5 Gigabit ports
- supports desktop or wall mount placement
- plug and play
- Model: GS305
- UPC: 606449140088
It's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: It's now $162.25.
- DOCSIS 3.1
- 4 gigabit ethernet ports
- 2000Mbps max download
- compatible w/ all major cable internet providers w/ internet speed up to 2Gbps
- Model: CM1200-100NAS
That's at least $2 less than most retailers charge.
- metal casing
- unmanaged switch
- Model: GS308-300PAS
- UPC: 606449140132
That's a $3 low.
- 5 10/100/1,000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 2.34-watt max power consumption
- plug and play connectivity
- LED port indicator light
- auto-negotiation
- Model: GS205
