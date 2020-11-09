It's $26 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- 5.0 GHz and 2.4 GHz compatible
- 5.0 GHz and 2.4 GHz compatible
- speeds up to 1,200 Mbps
- Model: A6210-10000R
That's $32 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 90-day Netgear warranty applies.
- supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- 5.0 GHz and 2.4 GHz compatible
- speeds up to 1200 Mbps
- Model: A6210100PAS
That's the best price we could find by $6, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by fta_express via eBay.
- delivers power up to 100 meters
- 2 gigabit Ethernet ports
- auto-detects the required power supply
- plug and play
- Model: TL-PoE150S
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- aluminum casing
- reinforced braided-nylon cable
- Model: AK-A83120A1
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 5Gbps data transfer speed
Clip the 5% coupon and apply code "2075ZVLO" to save $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Grey.
- Sold by Brexlink via Amazon.
- data transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s
- up to 3A charging
- universal compatibility
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Get extra discounts from top brands like Casio, Bissell, DeWalt, New Balance, Reebok, Citizen, Lenovo, Makita, Samsonite, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code "PICKAGIFT" bags this extra discount.
- A maximum discount of $100 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's $124 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- transfer speeds of up to 3200 Mbps
- coverage of up to 3,500 sq. ft. and up to 50 devices
- Model: NETGEAR AC3200
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 1,200 square feet
- connects up to 20 devices
- up to 750Mbps
- Model: EX2800-1AZNAS
It's a low by $27 and the best price we've seen for a refurbished kit.
Update: The price increased to $109.99. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- motion-activation
- automatic recording and alerts
- night vision
- support for up to five cameras
- Model: VMS3230-100NAR
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi range coverage up to 1,000 square feet
- connects up to 15 devices
- wired Gigabit Ethernet port
- up to 750Mbps speed
- Model: EX3700-100NAS
