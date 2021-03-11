New
Certified Refurb Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
$33 $44
free shipping

That's $27 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by dealparade via eBay and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • up to 680MB/s
  • 16 download channels, 4 upload channels
  • certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter, and more
  • Model: CM500-100NAR
  • UPC: 606449119183
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
$39 $44
free shipping

It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Netgear Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished to work and look as new with 90 Day Warranty and email support. All accessories are included with limited documentation and additional information online.
  • Eliminate monthly cable modem rental fee's ($120 or more a year).
  • DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem with 1 Gigabit Ethernet port.
  • Up to 680Mbps download and upload speed. Separate router required for WiFi. 16x4 channel bonding
  • Netgear Refurbished product may have a removed serial number. You will need to state the product is refurbished (state the full part number) if emailing customer support. See the attached (image) flyer to obtain the Serial Number and MAC Address information that maybe needed by your Cable provider before contacting them.
  • Gigabit Ethernet portFastest wired speeds to connect your router or computer
  • Model: CM500-100NAR
  • UPC: 606449119183

