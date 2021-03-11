That's $27 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- up to 680MB/s
- 16 download channels, 4 upload channels
- certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter, and more
- Model: CM500-100NAR
- UPC: 606449119183
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Xfinity by Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and more
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports and 1 USB port
- covers up to 1,500 square feet
- download speeds up to 300Mbps
- Model: C6250-1AZNAS
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
That's $7 under our last mention and $17 less than PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in several colors (White 1 pictured)
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's $40 less than the next best we could find for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
It's the best price we could find by $3, although most stores charge at least $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 600 square feet coverage
- connects up to 10 devices
- speeds of up to 300Mbps
- Model: EX2700-100PAS
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- metal casing
- Unmanaged switch
- Model: GS308
That's the best price we've seen in a year, and a low now by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi range coverage up to 1,000 square feet
- connects up to 15 devices
- wired Gigabit Ethernet port
- up to 750Mbps speed
- Model: EX3700-100NAS
More Offers
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Netgear Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished to work and look as new with 90 Day Warranty and email support. All accessories are included with limited documentation and additional information online.
- Eliminate monthly cable modem rental fee's ($120 or more a year).
- DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem with 1 Gigabit Ethernet port.
- Up to 680Mbps download and upload speed. Separate router required for WiFi. 16x4 channel bonding
- Netgear Refurbished product may have a removed serial number. You will need to state the product is refurbished (state the full part number) if emailing customer support. See the attached (image) flyer to obtain the Serial Number and MAC Address information that maybe needed by your Cable provider before contacting them.
- Gigabit Ethernet portFastest wired speeds to connect your router or computer
- Model: CM500-100NAR
- UPC: 606449119183
