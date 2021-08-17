Nautica Men's Navtech Striped Crewneck Sweater for $18

Apply coupon code "nreward010" to drop the price to save $52 off list. Buy Now at Nautica
- It's available in several colors (Azure Blue pictured), although sizes are limited.
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester
- Model: S93101
Coupon code "JEWEL" cuts it to at least $45 less than you'd pay at Kohl's and a great price for a Supima cotton sweater. Buy Now at Lands' End
- Available in several colors at this price (Oatmeal Heather pictured).
- Spend $99 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $9.
- It's also available in tall sizes for $11.18 after coupon.
That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Pink or Navy
It's $45 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Shipping adds $8.95, or is free with orders of $75 or more.
Save $55 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Basic Navy.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Shop nearly 500 styles for the whole family. Shop Now at Nautica
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
Men's and women's T-shirts start from $6, men's slippers from $8, kids' clothes start from $9, women's shorts from $10, men's shirts from $11, and more. Shop Now at Nautica
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- Pictured is the Nautica Men's Classic Fit Striped Oxford Shirt for $10.98 ($44 off).
Apply coupon code "nreward010" to save $47 off list. Buy Now at Nautica
- Available in Bright White.
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- 100% cotton
- Model: K02504
That's an $18 low. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Seamoss or Pewter Grey at this price.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to knock off a few cents. These start around $10 via third party sellers elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Blue or Voyage
That's a savings of up to $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gaff Girls Black Pink (pictured), Liyla Iridescent Pink, and Stono-black Grey (size 2 Little Kid) at this price.
