Nature Power 440-Watt Polycrystalline Solar Kit for $675
Nature Power 440-Watt Polycrystalline Solar Kit
$675 $700
Features
  • 12V solar panels with aluminum frames
  • scratch-resistant and anti-reflective coating
  • can be permanently mounted or mobile
  • includes 4 panels, 750W inverter, and 30-amp charge controller
  • Model: 53440
