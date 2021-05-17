Nature Power 440-Watt Polycrystalline Solar Kit for $675

New
CampingWorld · 1 hr ago
$675 $700
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $75 when you apply coupon code "CWEXTRASAVINGS." Buy Now at CampingWorld
Features
- 12V solar panels with aluminum frames
- scratch-resistant and anti-reflective coating
- can be permanently mounted or mobile
- includes 4 panels, 750W inverter, and 30-amp charge controller
- Model: 53440
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Moaveq Dual USB & AC Wall Outlet 2-Pack
$13 $27
free shipping
Take half off when you apply coupon code "LHDG2TD8". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hanlinus via Amazon.
Features
- built-in smart chip
- USB Type-A ports
- 4.8A 5V DC output
- fits standard wall box
Tanga · 1 hr ago
SimplySmart Home Voice-Activated Power Outlet w/ 2 USB Ports
$9.99 $10
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to make this the lowest price we've seen by $3. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- 2 built-in USB ports
- built-in night light
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Travel Power Strip
$8.99
free shipping
Save a buck by applying coupon code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- 1 outlet
- 4 USB ports
- 4-foot power cord
- LED indicator light
- overheat protection
Amazon · 5 days ago
Paxcess 120W Portable Solar Panel
$174 $300
free shipping
It's $46 under what you'd pay at Paxcess direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
Features
- USB QC 3.0 port
- typc C output
- foldable
- adjustable kickstand
