Mushkin Enhanced RAW Series 1TB 2.5" SATA III Internal SSD
$85 $100
free shipping

It's a savings of $15 off the list price and tied with the best price we've seen for a 1TB SSD.

Features
  • built-in LDPC ECC
  • data shaping enhances endurance
  • compatible with a wide range of desktops and laptops
  • Model: MKNSSDRW1TB
