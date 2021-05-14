Moza 4-Section Telescopic Carbon Fiber Monopod for $49
Moza 4-Section Telescopic Carbon Fiber Monopod
$49 $139
free shipping

It's $90 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama

  • 33-lbs. capacity
  • fold-out removable base
  • height adjustable from 20" to 47.2"
  • Model: SPDA1
