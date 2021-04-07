exclusive
New
Ashford · 1 hr ago
Movado Women's Museum Watch
$220 $250
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Apply coupon code "DNMOVA220" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Ashford

Features
  • stainless steel case and band
  • mineral crystal
  • quartz movement
  • water-resistant to 100 feet
  • Model: 2100017
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNMOVA220"
  • Expires 5/10/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Watches Ashford Movado
Mother's Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ashford 72% -- $220 Buy Now