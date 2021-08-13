Moukey Wireless Page Turner Pedal for Tablets for $33

Save $17 by applying coupon code "PAG35". Buy Now at Donner
- 32.8-foot wireless range
- built-in rechargeable battery
- 5 modes
- compatible with many apps (see product page for more details)
- Model: MK0023
Apply coupon code "PREAMP" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Donner
- metal casing
- DC 5V power supply
- measures 4.15" x 11" x 2.35"
- Model: MPAMP1
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Apply coupon code "MIXER6" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Donner
- 5-volt
- 6 Channels
- Model: MAMX2
Apply coupon code "FOA20" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Donner
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- made of polyurethane
- Model: EC2074
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals40" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Eastar
- 4" x 12" guiro
- 8-tine scraper
- Model: EB0345
That's a savings of $11 via coupon code "MA80". Buy Now at Donner
- 3/8" to 5/8" screw adapter
- u-shaped pop filter
- Model: MK0156
Apply coupon code "LPAD40" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Donner
- 5 control modes
- rechargeable battery
- up to 50+ hours of playtime on a single charge
Apply coupon code "DEL30" to make this a low by $8. Buy Now at Donner
- 1/4" stereo input
- four 1/4" headphone outputs
- 2 stereo input interfaces
- 4 independent level controls
- Model: DEL-4
Apply coupon code "RECEIVER2" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Donner
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3.5mm aux output
- Model: BR2
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- 2-channel
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- Model: MK0152
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Eastar
- Bluetooth 5.0
- reaches up to 98-ft.
- Model: MK0186
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals25" to get $2 under our mention from last week and save $17. Buy Now at Eastar
- 220W peak power
- LED display
- dual microphone jack
- USB port
- SD card slot
- Model: MAMP1
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals40" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- four 1/4 TRS inputs
- four 1/4 TRS outputs
- 6 volume knobs
- Model: MK0150
