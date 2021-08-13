Moukey Wireless Page Turner Pedal for Tablets for $33
Donner · 53 mins ago
Moukey Wireless Page Turner Pedal for Tablets
$33 $50
free shipping

Save $17 by applying coupon code "PAG35".

Features
  • 32.8-foot wireless range
  • built-in rechargeable battery
  • 5 modes
  • compatible with many apps (see product page for more details)
  • Model: MK0023
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAG35"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
