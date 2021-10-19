Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals80" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- anti-slip dents
- includes 5/8" male to 3/8" female adapter
- Model: MMc-6M2
- adjustable set screw
- adjustable set screw
- rubber anti-soft pad
- aluminum alloy base
- Model: MACB2
- compatible with variety of cameras or smartphones
- compatible with variety of cameras or smartphones
- monitor audio while recording
- includes shock-mount and mini tripod
- Model: MCM-2
- multiple charging methods
- multiple charging methods
- expandable receiver
- 165-ft. wireless range
- adjustable frequency
- Model: MwmUH-1
- dual UHF dynamic mics
- dual UHF dynamic mics
- up to 295-ft. range
- plug & play
- Model: Mwmu-5
- intelligent speech mode
- intelligent speech mode
- natural recording mode for vocals and acoustic guitar
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Apple certified
- Sold by Diskk Direct via Amazon.
- Apple certified
- plug and play
- charging case
- 3,300mAh battery
- Sold by Hmovie Flagship Store via Amazon.
- 3,300mAh battery
- two 6W speakers
- 3.5mm audio jack or Bluetooth connection
- 8-bit LED Display
- 8-bit LED Display
- built-in background noise reduction
- express 100+ emoticons on the microphone
- Model: RZ19-03060100-R3U1
- measures 5" x 12.3" overall
- measures 5" x 12.3" overall
- scraper measures 1.3" x 11.3"
- Model: EB0346
- metal casing
- metal casing
- DC 5V power supply
- measures 4.15" x 11" x 2.35"
- Model: MPAMP1
- 5-volt
- 5-volt
- 6 Channels
- Model: MAMX2
- includes case, bow, rosin, string set, tuner, shoulder rest, and bridge
- includes case, bow, rosin, string set, tuner, shoulder rest, and bridge
- spruce panel and maple back
- Muscovite fingerboard point
- matte antique finish
- tuning knob
- Model: EVA-3
- RCA, 3.5mm AUX, and 6.35mm inputs
- RCA, 3.5mm AUX, and 6.35mm inputs
- 80 to 22kHz frequency response
- adjustable treble and bass
- 3.5" and 1" dual speakers
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: MA20-2
- 11-note steel tongue drum in the key of D major
- 11-note steel tongue drum in the key of D major
- music book
- carry bag
- mallets
- Model: MK0016
- vented backplate
- vented backplate
- acoustic foam on front
- foldable and adjustable
- dual clamp mounting bracket
- 3/8" and 5/8" mic threaded mount
- Model: MPFBK3
- 3 layers
- 3 layers
- measures 3.54" x 3.54"
- non-slip rubber grip
- Model: MPFUBK
