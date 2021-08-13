Moukey Wireless Microphones System for $40
Eastar · 34 mins ago
Moukey Wireless Microphones System
$40 $80
free shipping

Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Eastar

Features
  • dual UHF dynamic microphones
  • up to 295-ft. connecting distance
  • plug and play
  • Model: MK0138
  • Code "Moukeydeals50"
  • Expires 8/26/2021
    Published 34 min ago
