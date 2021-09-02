Moukey UHF Karaoke Microphone System for $16
Donner · 51 mins ago
Moukey UHF Karaoke Microphone System
$16 $80
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MWM80" for a low by $60. Buy Now at Donner

Features
  • 6.35mm audio cable to connect to PA, amp, etc.
  • 2 wireless microphones
  • receiver
  • 262-foot barrier free wireless rance
  • Model: MwmU-2
Details
Comments
  • Code "MWM80"
  • Expires 10/1/2021
