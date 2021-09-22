Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Eastar
- Rechargeable, up to 12 hours of talking time
- Adjustable volume
- MP3 playback, AUX playback, USB playback, TF card playback (TF card not included)
- Model: MK005
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Eastar
- 2-channel
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- Model: MK0152
Apply code "MCM80" to save $16 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Donner
- monitoring function
- dual core technology
- 14,500mAh lithium battery
- headphone jack
- Model: MCm-3
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- Bluetooth 4.2
- remote control
- Model: MAMP2
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" to save 50%. Buy Now at Eastar
- acoustic foam on front
- vented backplate
- dual clamp mounting bracket
- 3/8" and 5/8" mic threaded mount
- foldable and adjustable
- Model: MPFBK3
Save on Bluetooth headphones & speakers, car audio, floorstanding speakers, microphones, monitors, and more with free shipping. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured is the JBL Studio 520C Speaker for $99.99 (low by $99).
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on Bluetooth speakers, smart assistants, headphones, car audio, and more. Shop Now at JBL
- Pictured is the JBL Link View for $99.99 ($200 off).
Save on a range of headphones and speakers from brands like JBL, Klipsch, and Beats. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Klipsch Heritage Groove Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 (for Prime members only, low by $89).
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals40" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- four 1/4 TRS inputs
- four 1/4 TRS outputs
- 6 volume knobs
- Model: MK0150
Apply code "Moukeydeals50" to save $12. Buy Now at Eastar
- 5-volt
- 6 Channels
- Model: MAMX2
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Eastar
- 10 holes
- C key
- Model: EB062
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals40" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Eastar
- 10 keys
- measures 7" x 6.7" x 6.7"
- Model: EB0180
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- for Blue Yeti Snowball Shure and other microphones
- anti-slip clip
- Model: MMs-1
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Eastar
- wall-mountable
- Model: M20-1
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Eastar
- plug and play
- 6.56-ft. cord
- Model: MUm-2
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" to save 50%. Buy Now at Eastar
- dual UHF dynamic mics
- up to 295-ft. range
- plug & play
- Model: Mwmu-5
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Eastar
|--
|$18
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register