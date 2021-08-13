Moukey MMs-5 Short Weighted Base Microphone Stand for $14
Donner · 28 mins ago
Moukey MMs-5 Short Weighted Base Microphone Stand
$14 $23
  • If you use Blue Yeti, Blue Yeti Pro, or Snowball, you can remove the clip. Install the 5/8" male to 3/8" female adapter with the notched position facing down.
Features
  • Adjustable several ways
  • Non-slip
  • Model: MMs-5
  • Code "SHT40"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
