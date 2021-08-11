Moukey Dynamic Wired Microphone for $7
Eastar · 25 mins ago
Moukey Dynamic Wired Microphone
$7 $14
free shipping

Apply code "Moukeydeals50" to save $7 off the list price. Buy Now at Eastar

Features
  • 13-foot XLR cable
  • plug-and-play
  • includes 6.35mm to 3.5mm conversion plug
  • Model: MWm-5
  • Code "Moukeydeals50"
  • Expires 8/26/2021
All Deals Microphones Eastar Moukey
