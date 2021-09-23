Use coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for 50% off and the lowest price we found by $17. Buy Now at Eastar
- 11-note steel tongue drum in the key of D major
- music book
- carry bag
- mallets
- Model: MK0016
That's the best price we could find by $3.
Shop a selection of 3,000 items.
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Carbon Fiber Snare Drum for $820.71 ($91 off).
Save on guitars, amps, pedals, studio monitors, and more.
- Pictured is the Used Squier Paranormal Toronado Electric Guitar for $343.99 ($86 less than a new one).
- A 90-day Sweetwater Used Gear Guarantee applies.
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more.
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Eastar
- 2-channel
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- Model: MK0152
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Eastar
- adjustable set screw
- rubber anti-soft pad
- aluminum alloy base
- Model: MACB2
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- Bluetooth 4.2
- remote control
- Model: MAMP2
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Eastar
- mono/stereo control
- DC 5V power supply mode
- independent channel volume controls
- Model: MHAMP1
Apply code "MCM80" to save $16 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Donner
- monitoring function
- dual core technology
- 14,500mAh lithium battery
- headphone jack
- Model: MCm-3
Apply code "Moukeydeals50" to save $12. Buy Now at Eastar
- 5-volt
- 6 Channels
- Model: MAMX2
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- for Blue Yeti Snowball Shure and other microphones
- anti-slip clip
- Model: MMs-1
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" to save 50%. Buy Now at Eastar
- acoustic foam on front
- vented backplate
- dual clamp mounting bracket
- 3/8" and 5/8" mic threaded mount
- foldable and adjustable
- Model: MPFBK3
