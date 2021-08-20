Moukey Bluetooth Karaoke Machine w/ 10" Subwoofer for $95
Eastar · 41 mins ago
Moukey Bluetooth Karaoke Machine w/ 10" Subwoofer
$95 $135
free shipping

Apply code "Moukeydeals30" to save $40. Buy Now at Eastar

Features
  • 140W integrated amplifier
  • light up owl eyes
  • Bluetooth or AUX connectivity
  • VHF wireless microphone
  • remote control
  • Model: MTs10-1
  • Code "Moukeydeals30"
  • Expires 8/31/2021
