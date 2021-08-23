Moukey Bluetooth Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $74
Eastar · 1 hr ago
Moukey Bluetooth Bookshelf Speaker Pair
$74 $98
free shipping

Coupon code "Moukeydeals25" save 25% off for a low by $25. Buy Now at Eastar

Features
  • AUX, RCA, and Bluetooth modes
  • 4", 2", and 1" speakers
  • remote control
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: MA20-1
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moukeydeals25"
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
