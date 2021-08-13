Moukey 8-Channel Mini Audio Mixer for $14
Eastar · 1 hr ago
Moukey 8-Channel Mini Audio Mixer
$14 $23
free shipping

Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals40" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar

Features
  • four 1/4 TRS inputs
  • four 1/4 TRS outputs
  • 6 volume knobs
  • Model: MK0150
  • Code "Moukeydeals40"
  • Expires 9/2/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
