Moukey 8-Channel Mini Audio Mixer for $14

Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals40" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- four 1/4 TRS inputs
- four 1/4 TRS outputs
- 6 volume knobs
- Model: MK0150
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- 2-channel
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- Model: MK0152
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Eastar
- Bluetooth 5.0
- reaches up to 98-ft.
- Model: MK0186
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals25" to get $2 under our mention from last week and save $17. Buy Now at Eastar
- 220W peak power
- LED display
- dual microphone jack
- USB port
- SD card slot
- Model: MAMP1
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Eastar
- dual UHF dynamic microphones
- up to 295-ft. connecting distance
- plug and play
- Model: MK0138
Deals include up to $400 off select Lenovo laptops for students, $70 off select Apple smartwatches, up to $80 off select Samsung Galaxy tablets, and much more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup when available to dodge the shipping fees; otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on a range of headphones and speakers from brands like JBL, Klipsch, and Beats. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Klipsch Heritage Groove Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 (for Prime members only, low by $89).
Apply code "EastarDeals25" to save $7. Buy Now at Eastar
- AC6922A amplifier chip
- RCA connectors
- 12V3A power supply
- USB input
- auto search FM
- music treble / bass adjustment
- Model: MAMP2
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals20" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Eastar
- XLR and TRS input
- up to 12 hours runtime per charge
- micro USB charging port
- Model: EM1
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals40" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Eastar
- 4" x 12" guiro
- 8-tine scraper
- Model: EB0345
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals20" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Eastar
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 2-channel
- 100W
- remote control
- Model: MAMP4
Save $17 by applying coupon code "PAG35". Buy Now at Donner
- 32.8-foot wireless range
- built-in rechargeable battery
- 5 modes
- compatible with many apps (see product page for more details)
- Model: MK0023
Apply coupon code "PREAMP" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Donner
- metal casing
- DC 5V power supply
- measures 4.15" x 11" x 2.35"
- Model: MPAMP1
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" to make this a low by $6. Buy Now at Eastar
- 165-ft. wireless range
- low battery warning
- plug-and-play
- mute function
- requires AA batteries (not included)
- Model: MwmV-1
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals40" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Eastar
- plug and play
- 6.56-ft. cord
- Model: MUm-2
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Eastar
|39%
|--
|$14
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register