- Pad your order over $35 for free shipping.
- includes NiMH rechargeable batteries
- Y cable w/ dual micro-USB connectors
- 11 weather channels plus weather alerts
- 22 channels each w/ 121 privacy codes
- 20 call tones
- Model: T260TPG
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 5.9" 1520x720 IPS Gorilla Glass display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: XT1941-3
- Available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- It's backed by a 1-year Allstate warranty.
- 1.5GH dual-core processor
- 4.3" 540x960 Super Amoled display
- 8MP back camera
- VGA front camera
- 1080p video
- GSM/WCDMA
- Model: XT907
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SDM632 octa-core processor
- 6.2" screen
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 12MP camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: XT1955-5
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $35; most items can be picked up in store either.
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 5.4" Super Retina XDR OLED display
- A14 Bionic chip
- IP68 splash, water, and dust resistant
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may also be available. Shipping rates will vary for third-party sellers.)
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 7.5-ft. Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for $159.99 ($100 off).
