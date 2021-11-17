It's $6 below the next best price we could find for another refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- It's backed by a 1-year Allstate warranty.
- 1.5GH dual-core processor
- 4.3" 540x960 Super Amoled display
- 8MP back camera
- VGA front camera
- 1080p video
- GSM/WCDMA
- Model: XT907
That's $260 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 5.9" 1520x720 IPS Gorilla Glass display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: XT1941-3
That's $19 under the lowest price available for a 32GB Motorola phone at Consumer Cellular direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SDM632 octa-core processor
- 6.2" screen
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 12MP camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: XT1955-5
Save $53 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Polar Night or Icy Silver.
- Sold by TCL Direct-US via Amazon.
- MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core CPU
- 16MP triple camera system
- 6.52" V-Notch display
- Model: T766S-2AAZUS11
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
It's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
It's $269 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Morning Mist or Pine Green.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor
- 6.7” QHD+ display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
- built-in Alexa
- Model: LE2125
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
