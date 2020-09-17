You'd pay $124 more for a new unit from Motorola directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via Amazon.
- No warranty information is provided, but the seller does offer a 60 day return policy.
- 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor
- 6.2" AMOLED display
- 2,510mAh non-removable battery
- Model: XT20001
Published 5 hr ago
The other major retailers are charging $230 to buy it outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- A $20 activation fee applies (it normally costs $40, but it currently half price.)
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple camera
- Android 10.0
It's the best deal we could find by $45. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" HD+ IPS display
- 2GB memory; 32GB storage
- microSD card slot
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: PAE80008US
That's $24 under what you would pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
- Add the Motorola Edge+ to your account as a new line on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited Plan to get this deal.
- $200 will be credited to your account over 24 months.
- Receive up to $550 off when you trade in select phones. (Credited to your account over 24 months.)
- After purchase, visit here and enter code "COMEONOVER150" to get the gift card.
- 6.7" 2340x1080 HDR OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 108MP quad pixel triple camera system
- up to 52 hours of usage time and 12.5 days of stand-by time
- Android 10 OS
- Model: MOTXT20611
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
On top of the potential $600 in savings, you will also receive 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $600 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new. Check the warranty information on the product page to be sure it's Bose refurbished.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 400 men's and women's Rolex watches. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various third party sellers, such as watch_chest and santblanc, via eBay.
That's $12 under list and the best price we could find for this convenient way to keep in touch instantly while on an outing -- even for example in a mountain valley outside of cell phone service. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 16-mile range
- 22 channels
- Model: T100TP
An unlocked version of this phone costs $150 and it's the lowest price we could find from a no-contract carrier by $3. Buy Now at Target
- 6.2" HD display
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
- Android 10 OS
- 3,550 mAh battery
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
That's a savings of $75 off list price. You'd pay this for the radios elsewhere, without the headsets. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Motorola Solutions via eBay
- Includes 2 radios and 2 headsets
- 25-mile range
- 22 channels
- Model: T2B12201WNTAAW
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on August 28 but can be ordered now.
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies
- data transfer speeds up to 1.7Gbps
- Model: MG7550
