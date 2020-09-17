eBay · 5 hrs ago
Refurb Motorola Razr 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
$875
free shipping

You'd pay $124 more for a new unit from Motorola directly. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bidallies via Amazon.
  • No warranty information is provided, but the seller does offer a 60 day return policy.
  • 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor
  • 6.2" AMOLED display
  • 2,510mAh non-removable battery
  • Model: XT20001
