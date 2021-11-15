That's $260 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 5.9" 1520x720 IPS Gorilla Glass display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: XT1941-3
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's $19 under the lowest price available for a 32GB Motorola phone at Consumer Cellular direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SDM632 octa-core processor
- 6.2" screen
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 12MP camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: XT1955-5
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
It's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
It's $269 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Morning Mist or Pine Green.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor
- 6.7” QHD+ display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
- built-in Alexa
- Model: LE2125
That's the best we've seen for this phone new and unlocked – it's $110 less than Samsung charges for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by diamond.wireless via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
Get extra savings when you spend $20 or more on clothing, shoes, sporting gear, and more for men, women, and kids. Over 1,900 items available. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Originals ZX 8000 Superstar Shoes for $44.99 in cart ($95 off list).
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
