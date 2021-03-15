It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's $43 under the best price we could find for a new one in a sealed package.
- Available in several colors (Black/Gold pictured).
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- This item is new, but the original packaging is missing.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day 100% refund/return policy applies.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
Choose AT&T's installment plan and save $400 off list.
- Note: This price is available to new and existing customers and no trade-in is required.
- Additionally, if you do trade-in, you can get up to an additional $700 off, dropping the monthly price to as a low as $10.
It's the best price we could find by $2.
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- The 1-year plan is for 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB of data.
- Includes a case in your choice of color (Black pictured) and a car charger.
- 5.5" 720x1440 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- microSDXC slot
That's the best price we could find by $44 and the lowest price we've seen.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- 6.4" 1440x3120 OLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera & 8MP/5MP dual front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMV450PM
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by at least $10 and the best price we've seen for this model.
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
That's $116 less than you'd pay for a new one.
- Available in Aurora Black at this price. (Platinum Gray is $10 more.)
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered B Stock and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- 6.1" P-OLED display
- microSD card slot
- Model: LMG820UM1
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $19.
- Available in Just Black.
- It now ships in 7 to 10 days.
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 12.2MP rear dual-pixel camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 6" OLED display
- Model: GA00817-US
Although it's list price, it's a relatively rare in-stock find, and it's the best price we could find by $12. (Most stores charge $75, $90, or even more.)
- 12 action buttons, an eight-way hat switch, and a rapid-fire trigger
- Button customization and multiple controller configurations
- USB driven
- Model: 963290-0403
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
Apply coupon code "DN15" for a savings of $6, making it the lowest price we could find by $8.
- night vision
- privacy mode
- true color filter
- real-time alerts
- high-sensitivity microphone & speaker
- Model: FOCUS89
