New
B&H Photo Video · 33 mins ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Plus 64GB Phone
$120 $250
free shipping

It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
  • 6.2" 2280x1080 display
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
  • Model: PAFV0001US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Motorola
Unlocked Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 52% $120 (exp 1 wk ago) $120 Buy Now
Amazon   $120 (exp 53 mins ago) -- Check Price