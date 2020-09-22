That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Mystic Indigo.
- GSM + CDMA 4G LTE compatible
- 48MP wide + night vision mode
- 16MP ultra-wide & dedicated macro camera
- 6.4" 2300 x 1080 IPS LCD Display
- Android 10.0
- built-in pop-out stylus
- Model: PAH10005US
The other major retailers are charging $230 to buy it outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- A $20 activation fee applies (it normally costs $40, but it currently half price.)
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple camera
- Android 10.0
- Add the Motorola Edge+ to your account as a new line on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited Plan to get this deal.
- $200 will be credited to your account over 24 months.
- Receive up to $550 off when you trade in select phones. (Credited to your account over 24 months.)
- After purchase, visit here and enter code "COMEONOVER150" to get the gift card.
- 6.7" 2340x1080 HDR OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 108MP quad pixel triple camera system
- up to 52 hours of usage time and 12.5 days of stand-by time
- Android 10 OS
- Model: MOTXT20611
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
An unlocked version of this phone costs $150 and it's the lowest price we could find from a no-contract carrier by $3. Buy Now at Target
- 6.2" HD display
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
- Android 10 OS
- 3,550 mAh battery
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
On top of the potential $600 in savings, you will also receive 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $600 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That's $12 under list and the best price we could find for this convenient way to keep in touch instantly while on an outing -- even for example in a mountain valley outside of cell phone service. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 16-mile range
- 22 channels
- Model: T100TP
That's a savings of $75 off list price. You'd pay this for the radios elsewhere, without the headsets. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Motorola Solutions via eBay
- Includes 2 radios and 2 headsets
- 25-mile range
- 22 channels
- Model: T2B12201WNTAAW
That's $100 off list and a great price for a smartphone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or White.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6.2" 2270x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12MP and 5MP rear & 8MP front cameras
- Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
- Model: PAE00003US
Save $60 off list price. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 6.4" 1560x720 touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU
- 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- 16MP dual rear camera system & 8MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
