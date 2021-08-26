Motorola Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Phone (2021): preorder for $500

That's a $200 savings on this yet-to-be-released phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- You may need to apply coupon code "SUM-MOR-SAVINGS" for the discount.
- It's expected to be released on September 2.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Kryo 670 CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB
- 6.8" 2460x1080 display
- 108MP triple rear camera
- Android 11
- Model: PANX0000US
That's a savings of $39 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor
- 6.5" HD+ display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 48MP triple camera system
- Android 10
- Model: XT2083-1
That's $30 less than you'd pay for this phone on another carrier. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Processor
- 6.6" Max Vision Display
- 48MP triple-lens rear camera & 8MP front camera
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (SD card support to 512GB)
- 802.11/ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAH30004US
Get a new line on a qualified Unlimited plan to get this model free. That's a $300 value. Shop Now at Verizon
- Available in Grey.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor
- 6.7" FHD+ Max Vision display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 48MP ultra wide angle rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Android 11
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Earn a $200 instant credit for accessories with a preorder. Shop Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured).
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
That's $10 under our mention from just earlier today, $774 under list price, and now the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- Available in Platinum Gray.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
Save on Macbooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple TV, Mac mini, and Apple Watch. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2020) for $999 (low by $500).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro i9 16" Laptop for $2,499 (low by $300).
It's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- night vision
- motion detection with custom zones
- Model: B08CKHPP52
It's $420 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Includes a Free AVODA TPU Case for Google Pixel 4 (Clear) ($20 value).
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: GA01241-US
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Charter Spectrum
- supports up to 1,000Mbps
- one Ethernet port
- Model: MB8600
- UPC: 042822162221, 042822163204, 855631006170
