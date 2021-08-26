Motorola Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Phone (2021): preorder for $500
B&H Photo Video · 25 mins ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Phone (2021)
preorder for $500 $700
free shipping

That's a $200 savings on this yet-to-be-released phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • You may need to apply coupon code "SUM-MOR-SAVINGS" for the discount.
  • It's expected to be released on September 2.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Kryo 670 CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB
  • 6.8" 2460x1080 display
  • 108MP triple rear camera
  • Android 11
  • Model: PANX0000US
