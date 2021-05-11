Motorola Moto E 32GB Android Smartphone for Tracfone for $60

That's $115 under the best price we could find for the phone and plan separately elsewhere, and the lowest we've seen for this phone on any carrier. Buy Now at HSN
- Startup Airtime Plan1500 minutes, 1500 texts and 1500MB data + 365 days of service
- 13MP/2MP dual camera system
- 6.2" HD+ Max Vision display
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2052DL
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black.
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- Model: PAFV0001US
This deal gives you a $299.99 promo credit applied to account over 24 mos., making your account free with a new line. Plus, get $20 off your $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48 MP triple camera system
- built-in stylus
- Model: XT2043-4
That's the best price we've seen, and $85 less than other retailers charge. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00469-US
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at HSN
- authentic gameplay and artwork
- classic arcade joystick
- upgraded high resolution 8" LCD display
- built-in speakers
- measures 16" x 11.5" x 10"
Brands like Bissell, Dyson, iRobot, and Shark are all discounted, with savings on over 100 varieties. Shop Now at HSN
- Many items ship free; otherwise, shipping starts at $3.50.
- Pictured is the Shark Apex UpLight DuoClean Vacuum for $219.99 (low by $24).
