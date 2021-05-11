Motorola Moto E 32GB Android Smartphone for Tracfone for $60
HSN · 34 mins ago
Motorola Moto E 32GB Android Smartphone for Tracfone
$60 $140
free shipping

That's $115 under the best price we could find for the phone and plan separately elsewhere, and the lowest we've seen for this phone on any carrier. Buy Now at HSN

  • Startup Airtime Plan1500 minutes, 1500 texts and 1500MB data + 365 days of service
  • 13MP/2MP dual camera system
  • 6.2" HD+ Max Vision display
  • 2GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • Android 10.0
  • Model: XT2052DL
