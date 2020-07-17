That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- works w/ Apple & Android
- stainless steel case
- leather strap
- 1.2" AMOLED display
- 8GB storage
- Wear OS
- Model: M360FS19
Save 40% by using coupon code "LQWURC9C" at checkout. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Joygem-US via Amazon.
- fitness tracker, heart rate monitor, and sleep monitor
- compatible with iOS 9.0 and Android 4.4 or above
- includes an extra band
- IP68 waterproof
Save up to $126 off the list price of over 60 different men's and women's models. Buy Now at Fossil
Apply coupon code "LDQ5B4M2" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors and sizes (Silver pictured).
- Sold by Zaft Ted via Amazon.
- adjustable
- stainless steel
- magnet buckle
- compatible with Apple Watch Series 5/4/3/2/1
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- 6.2" 1520x720 display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera; 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-A107G-BK
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Bright Cherry.
- 6.1" IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 720x1560 display
- 13MP dual rear camera
- 3,000mAh removable lithium-polymer battery
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcommon Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Kryo 250 quad-core processor
- 6.2" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAEB0006US
