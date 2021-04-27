Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to save 15% off, making it $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Available in Unflavored.
- This product contains 0.3% THC or less.
- full spectrum
- 30-count bottle
- for stress relief & relaxation
- Model: MNM-SG1010
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
Apply coupon code "FREESHIP" to get free shipping, which saves $8 on this item. Buy Now at ShopCBD
Apply code "dealnews" to save half off sitewide and bag free shipping (a $6.95 savings on orders under $35). Shop Now at Royal & Pure
- Pictured is the Royal & Pure Peppermint CBD Oil for $49.99 after coupon ($50 off).
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save; you'd pay $10 more to get this pack shipped direct from Olly. Buy Now at Amazon
- 30-day supply
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to save. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
- 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
- fruity flavor
- Model: GRE-000133
Apply "SHOPCBD15" to get an extra 15% off already discounted oils, salves, bath bombs, and more. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured is the Pure Spectrum CBD Relaxing Salve for $19.12 after coupon ($26 off list).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping, which makes it $4 less than our mention from last month (since shipping added $7.99). Buy Now at ShopCBD
- 20mg CBD per gummy
- approximately 40 gummies per bottle
Use coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to save on CBD gummy supplements in a range of potencies. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured are the Green Roads CBD Relax Bears 50mg for $6 after coupon (a low by $3).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|ShopCBD
|57%
|--
|$15
|Buy Now
